Calum Scott releases his version of George Michael’s ‘One More Try’

Calum Scott has released his version of George Michael’s classic song ‘One More Try’.

A heart-warming tribute to the late singer, the cover arrives ahead of the six year anniversary of Michael’s death.

Scott says: “I wanted a challenge. His talent was undeniable. His writing and his attention to detail, his performances—his vocal is unmatched in terms of tone and quality and consistency. He could perform and write and produce—he was a one-stop shop … People I’ve spoken to in the industry that have either worked with him or around him have said how humble or gracious he was, how human he was. He was always putting himself down and thinking he could do better—and that’s something that I massively relate to as an artist. Listening to his music just shows how much he cared about what he did. What makes him even more special is all the charity work he did that he kept completely hidden. He was such a special person and should be celebrated every day.”

‘One More Try’ is Scott’s first new release since his second album ‘Bridges’, which arrived earlier this year. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Only Human’, ‘Bridges’ includes the singles ‘Biblical’, ‘Heaven’, ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind’ and ‘Rise’.

Scott completed a successful run of shows across the US, UK, Middle East, South Africa, Asia and Australia this year. He continues his ‘Bridges’ world tour across Europe with an additional 8 stops in cities across Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Czech Republic in April 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.calumscott.com/.