Gordo & Maluma team up for new track ‘Parcera’

Latin stars Gordo and Maluma have teamed up for new track ‘Parcera’, which is released today (11th August).

The song arrives following the duo’s debut performance of the song at Tomorrowland, which has been viewed more than 50 million times. Maluma’s appearance during Gordo’s set at the festival was a surprise before the Colombian superstar headed home following his hugely successful Don Juan European Summer Tour.

“Maluma and I have been sitting on Parcera for a while now… trying to find the right time to release it… and the time is now. A lot of people don’t know that Maluma and I have only been boys for a few years but the music we make together is so next level. He’s an artist that believes in his culture, his community, his craft. bringing him into this electronic world and the culture we have is something I take a lot of pride in,” says Gordo.

The music video for the track will be released later today and it features parts of the performance at Tomorrowland, which took place on 22nd July.

Gordo has gained worldwide recognition for his unique sound that seamlessly combines his Latin roots with passion for house music. Following his previous success with ‘Hombres y Mujeres,’ a collaboration with Colombian superstar FEID, Gordo continues to push boundaries and unite influences from his roots across dance, HipHop, and Latin music genres, now teaming up with Maluma.

After the retirement of Carnage over a year ago, Diamante Blackmon has quickly established the Gordo alias as a prominent figure in the music industry. He has not only solidified his presence in the underground dance music scene but has also acted as a bridge for artists like FEID, El Alfa, Nicky Minaj, Maluma, and Drake, producing over half of the ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album for the latter.

‘Parcera’ is available on all streaming platforms today, and the official music video for ‘Parcera’ will be out on YouTube later today.