Kylie Minogue fans share their anger after Las Vegas residency ticket shambles

Kylie Minogue recently confirmed the rumours that she would be performing a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian’s new entertainment venue Voltaire.

Fans have been excitedly planning their trips to the US for the shows but this week saw many disappointed when tickets went on sale. Many fans struggled to buy tickets after the Voltaire website crashed and repeatedly displayed a message telling them to refresh the page if ticket options didn’t appear.

Some fans reported spending hours trying to get tickets but were left empty-handed or shocked at the prices as surge pricing kicked in due to demand. Some fans celebrated getting tickets on social media only to find that their tickets had been cancelled via an email notification saying there had been a problem with their booking.

Uhhh, anyone else unable to get @kylieminogue tickets @voltairelv…I mean I know the demand is high but I have to wait in line this long…? @VenetianVegas #Kylie #Tension #Voltaire #LasVegas I prob won’t be getting tickets lol pic.twitter.com/yz60PyCYdq — Ryan Conran (@ryan_conran) August 9, 2023

The dynamic pricing has kicked in on @kylieminogue. GA tickets have jumped from $200 to $250. #Kylie — Velvet Rebel Music (@VelvetRebel1984) August 9, 2023

OMG this @voltairelv website experience is paaaaaainful. I’ve gone through some rough ticket purchase experiences before but this might take the cake. #kylie — spiggums (@spiggums) August 9, 2023

Tickets for Kylie’s Las Vegas residency started at $200 (plus fees and taxes) for general admission with table packages starting at $1,000 per person, with an additional minimum bar fee of $500 on top that promises caviar, cookies and drinks. The run will start on 3rd November with shows through to the end of January.

It is expected that Kylie will announce a world tour in support of her new album ‘Tension’, released 22nd September 2023. The singer has had the global hit of the summer with her single ‘Padam Padam’ and it’s widely rumoured that ‘Tension’, the album’s title track, will be the next single released at the end of August.

Despite the issues, Voltaire’s website has every show listed as sold out. There’s speculation that more shows will be added. For more information head over to https://voltairelv.com.