Semisonic to release new album ‘Little Bit of Sun’ in November

Semisonic is set to release their first full-length album in more than 20 years, ‘Little Bit Of Sun’, on 3rd November 2023. Recorded in their hometown of Minneapolis, the album promises a profound exploration of growth, gratitude, and commitment amid the backdrop of change and uncertainty.

The release features guest appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. Additionally, the album boasts co-writes with Grammy-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Amy Allen, who collaborated on the recently released single, ‘The Rope’, along with its official video.

Lead vocalist and songwriter Dan Wilson shared his sentiments about ‘The Rope’ saying, “I knew it was good, but I wasn’t so sure ‘The Rope’ was a Semisonic song – until we ran through it in rehearsal and it roared from beginning to end like a freight train passing by. The lyrics are like an ode to Los Angeles disguised as a breakup-with-regrets song – a lot of songwriters would love to break up with LA, so it makes sense to me.”

The 12-song collection marks Semisonic’s first full-length album since ‘All About Chemistry’ in 2001, following their critically acclaimed 2020 EP, ‘You’re Not Alone’. Known for their ability to balance raw energy with tender beauty, the band infuses the album’s bright and buoyant melodies with touches of melancholy and darkness, creating a captivating musical journey. Bassist John Munson and drummer Jacob Slichter’s performances add depth and emotion to Wilson’s compositions, resulting in a finely-tuned and emotive sound.

Reflecting on his approach as an artist, Wilson said, “It’s been two decades since Semisonic made a full record together, so it was interesting to write from the perspective of returning to the band and finding it inspiring but very different. I couldn’t help but think about the early days, about the formative influences that shaped and inspired us, but a lot of the songs are about the present moment in my life.”

Earlier this summer, Semisonic released two new songs, ‘Grow Your Own’ and the album’s title track, ‘Little Bit Of Sun’, as they embarked on their first national tour in decades. For this album, Wilson focused on the acoustic guitar, drawing inspiration from the late Tom Petty’s musical brilliance. The result is a guitar-driven sound fueled by thick, straightforward strumming and overdriven melodic leads.

“His passing made me feel like any of us could go at any time, and so I wanted to write about making the most of our time on Earth,” Wilson recalled.

In addition to his work with Semisonic, Wilson remains in-demand as a songwriter and producer, collaborating with a diverse range of artists. His recent projects include co-writing and producing Claud’s new single ‘A Good Thing’, co-writing Chris Stapleton’s ‘White Horse’, the lead single from his forthcoming album, and co-writing and producing Celine Dion’s ‘Love Again’ for a film and soundtrack. Wilson’s collaborations extend to artists such as Mitski, Taylor Swift, Leon Bridges, Tom Morello, Joy Oladokun, Cuco, and many others.

Credit: The Orchard Music / Pleasuresonic Recordings)

The ‘Little Bit Of Sun’ track list is:

1) Little Bit of Sun

2) The Rope

3) Grow Your Own

4) Don’t Fade Away

5) Keep Me In Motion

6) All The Time

7) If You Say So

8) Out of the Dirt

9) It Wasn’t Like We Hoped It Would Be

10) So Amazed

11) Only Empathy

12) Beautiful Sky