Brazilian hit ‘Tá OK’ gets global remix featuring Maluma and Karol G

The Brazilian sensation ‘Tá OK’, by DENNIS, is about to reach new heights with a sizzling remix that celebrates a special connection between Duque de Caxias in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Medellín, Colombia. Global superstars Maluma and Karol G have lent their voices to the new version, which was recently released on all digital platforms alongside a music video shot in Brussels, Los Angeles, and Rio de Janeiro.

The remix preserves the infectious funk samples and electronic drumming that made the original a massive hit, but it now receives a fresh infusion of the unmistakable and caliente rhythm of Reggaeton.

“Sony Music Brazil´s president is very good friends with Maluma and always talked about him to me. I’ve been planning to go to Sony in Miami for a while, drawing some things to present to the team, even for Maluma, but then came the pandemic and everything stopped. Now as the song “Tá OK” hits the Global charts, I thought: ‘man, I think it’s time, I’ll call Maluma to do the remix with me’. It worked out super well! He loved it, he sent me his voice quickly, and the music was ready in days. We still had Karol G participate in it. I’m a superfan of hers, and we made it possible for them to feature the music video! It is a great achievement and victory for me as an artist and for my career. I am so happy and fulfilled with this release”, says DENNIS.

Directed by the acclaimed Phill Mendonça, who boasts over three billion views for his productions and an impressive portfolio of music videos for artists like Anitta, Luan Santana, Melim, and Matuê, the music video captures the essence of ‘2000 Rio Funk’ aesthetics, albeit in a new package. The narrative directly connects all the artists involved, creating a visual spectacle.

The music video revolves around a video call between DENNIS and Maluma. The Colombian superstar filmed his part in Brussels, Germany, demonstrating that the spirit of Carioca Funk transcends borders and is present in every corner of the world. Karol G joins the sequence from Los Angeles, seamlessly blending in Brazilian nuances and references. Despite being in different countries, the video perfectly captures the carioca mood with its infectious sound wall and exuberant dancing.

‘Tá OK’ has already been a massive hit in Brazil, but with the addition of Maluma and Karol G’s star power, the remix is set to take the song to global audiences and solidify its status as one of the biggest hits of the year. Fans from around the world can now groove to the irresistible blend of Brazilian funk and Reggaeton rhythms, celebrating the musical fusion of two vibrant cultures.