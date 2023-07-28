On sale now! The Wandering Hearts announce 2024 UK tour

British folk and Americana group, The Wandering Hearts, have announced a UK tour for Spring 2024.The harmony packed trio will perform in a handful of major cities, including Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds and Sheffield. Tickets are on sale now from this link.

The group have had a busy 2023 so far, with standout performances at SXSW in Austin, Black Deer Festival in Kent, and a forthcoming Americanafest show in Nashville, as well as extensively supporting and performing on stage alongside Jack Savoretti on his summer tour.

Credit: Deacon Communications

The release of their EP ‘Hesperus’ in May, followed by their addition of ‘Voices’ to the much-lauded Nick Drake anthology ‘The Endless Coloured Ways’ in July, all hint at a flavour of their forthcoming album due in 2024.

The Wandering Hearts have achieved 2 consecutive number ones on the UK official Americana Chart and have continued to build on the breakthrough success that came with their debut album Wild Silence.