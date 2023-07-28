HomeEF CountryOn sale now! The Wandering Hearts announce 2024 UK tour
On sale now! The Wandering Hearts announce 2024 UK tour

British folk and Americana group, The Wandering Hearts, have announced a UK tour for Spring 2024.The harmony packed trio will perform in a handful of major cities, including Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds and Sheffield. Tickets are on sale now from this link.

The group have had a busy 2023 so far, with standout performances at SXSW in Austin, Black Deer Festival in Kent, and a forthcoming Americanafest show in Nashville, as well as extensively supporting and performing on stage alongside Jack Savoretti on his summer tour.

The release of their EP ‘Hesperus’ in May, followed by their addition of ‘Voices’ to the much-lauded Nick Drake anthology ‘The Endless Coloured Ways’ in July, all hint at a flavour of their forthcoming album due in 2024.

The Wandering Hearts have achieved 2 consecutive number ones on the UK official Americana Chart and have continued to build on the breakthrough success that came with their debut album Wild Silence.

