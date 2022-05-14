Connect with us

The Wandering Hearts release mammoth deluxe edition of their most recent, self-titled album

Huge extra content added the to the band’s self-titled second album.

Published

The Wandering Hearts
Credit: Cooking Vinyl

The Wandering Hearts have issued a mammoth deluxe edition of their self-titled second album. The deluxe edition adds ten previously unreleased songs to the original album’s tracklist. ‘Instead Of You’ and the live staple ‘Your Love Hurts’ are both songs that The Wandering Hearts adore, but neither found a fitting place within the context of the original album. Fuelled by larking about and a cheeky nightcap or two, ‘Carry On’ is a new song… of sorts. A reimagined take on the single ‘On Our Way’ that nods to The Beatles, John Prine, Bob Dylan and Arlo Guthrie, it’s the result of a high-spirited late night jam in The Wandering Hearts’ home studio. 
 
The remainder of the deluxe edition features a personally curated selection of some of The Wandering Hearts’ finest live moments in support of the album. ‘Dreams’ and ‘Build A Fire’ were recorded live for Radio 2 for The Country Show with Bob Harris, while five songs were recorded at various dates of their sold-out 2021 UK acoustic tour.  



The band explain, “We had so many songs to choose from when we put our self-titled album together so when we had the opportunity to record even more for the Deluxe Edition, we obviously jumped at the chance. It’s a tricky job trying to choose the right songs for the right place on the right album and that often means eliminating songs we’re really passionate about at the eleventh hour. Exciting as the recording process is, it’s quite hard coming to terms with the fact that the vision you have can’t always manifest in reality.”

The Wandering Hearts – Deluxe Edition is available everywhere now

