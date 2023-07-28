The Reklaws & Drake Milligan team up for infectious new song ‘Honky Tonkin’ About’

Exciting news is on the horizon for country music fans as multi-platinum duo, The Reklaws, team up with America’s Got Talent & C2C festival alumni, Drake Milligan, to release their latest toe-tapping track, ‘Honky Tonkin’ About.’ Set to launch on Friday, July 28, this barn burner promises to be a thrilling musical collaboration that blends classic country swagger with The Reklaws’ signature rowdy party vibes, creating an irresistibly catchy tune that’s bound to get your feet moving.

The song, penned by The Reklaws’ talented members Stuart Walker, Blake Redferrin, Thomas “Tawgs” Salter, and Callum Maudsley, originated during the widespread lockdowns in 2021 when the group yearned for the opportunity to return to the stage and share their music with fans in person. Stuart Walker reminisces about the song’s inception, stating, “We were trying to pull ourselves out of a funk one day during the pandemic, so we sat down and thought about what we would want to party to at a honky-tonk on a Friday night with our friends. From those daydreams, this song was born.”

The infectious melodies of “Honkey Tonkin’ About” transport listeners to their favorite honky-tonk, immersing them in unmistakable southern tones and the vibrant ambiance of a lively country party. There will be an epic music video set in the heart of a honky-tonk during the 1800s in America. Directed by an Oscar award-winning team and shot on-site in Romania on the set of The Grey House (known for its appearances by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman), the video promises to take viewers on a wild journey back in time. With appearances from well-known actors Christopher McDonald, Robert Knepper, and Mary-Louise Parker, the video will undoubtedly be a visual spectacle that complements the lively spirit of the song.