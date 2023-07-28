Carter Faith channels ‘Barbie’ sentiments in the very poignant & dramatic ‘Cowboy Forever’

Carter Faith releases the very poignant ‘Cowboy Forever’ today (July 28th). From it’s acoustic beginnings through to it’s powerful chorus, ‘Cowboy Forever’ has overtones of Hotel California, Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert as Faith sings about young love with her distinctive vocals front-and-centre. The lyrics touch upon love, obsession and ‘knowing better’ when it comes to realising that some men just won’t change.

Listen to the song in full below:

Carter has had an incredibly successful year so far. She has toured with Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore and even shared the stage with Willie Nelson a few weeks ago. Additionally, her streaming success continues to climb to new heights with each new release. Previous single ‘Wild’ has garnered over 1M+ streams, while her release ‘Smoke Too Soon’ released last month, has already been streamed over 200k times. She is working on her debut album due to be released in the Autumn and we hope that will cement Carter’s position amongst the rising names in Nashville that are carrying the torch of Country music forward towards it’s bright future.