3 Incredible Zante Acts You Must See This Summer

Are you in the process of putting together your dream trip to Zante this summer? If this is the case, the chances are that you will be looking for insight into the hottest must-see acts of the season – and you are in the perfect place.

Whether this will be your first trip to the island, or you are a seasoned pro, we have put together a rundown of the ultimate must-see acts in Zante this summer. In the process, we will help make sure you are ready for an experience you will never forget!

Where Is Zante?

Zante, also known as Zakynthos if you want to use the Greek name, is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Greece. Located in the Ionian Sea, this beautiful island has been a favourite haunt for tourists from around the globe for many years. Zante is blessed with stunning Mediterranean beaches and crystal-clear waters.

This idyllic paradise is also home to some of Europe’s best nightlife spots, with a range of bars, clubs, and live music events to entertain and entice. From sunset beach parties and luxury pool parties to boat tours and Pukka Up boat parties, Zante has it all.

Top Three Must-See Zante Acts

So, just which are the must-see acts to add to your itinerary this summer? Here are our top three recommendations, which ought to form part of your chosen Zante events package:

The Sunset Beach Party

Picture the scene: you are standing on a golden beach, the feeling of soft sand between your toes instantly helping you relax and unwind. A bottle of your favourite cold refreshment is in your hand, and you are surrounded by your nearest and dearest in a gorgeous location. In the distance, the sun is just slowly dipping down over the horizon, casting the entire scene in a dream-like golden hue, and you can hear the sound of the music starting to creep up.

Utterly relaxed, you give in to letting your hair down, moving your feet – and losing yourself in the ultimate Zante party.

Sounds like heaven, right? Well, with the Zante Sunset Beach Party (easy to distinguish because it is Zante’s only sunset beach party), you can turn this dream into a reality, and experience one of the hottest events located at Zante’s Infinity Beach Club, right on the beach strip. With top resident DJs and a two-hour free bar, this is the must-visit spot to be in, and is guaranteed to be a major highlight of your holiday.

Champagne Sessions Zante

When it comes to VIP parties in Zante, they really don’t come much more “VIP” – but also genuinely exciting and even surprising – than Champagne Sessions Zante.

It’s the place to be in order to immerse yourself in the best live DJs and performers, as well as Instagrammable props, and enthralling games and competitions. All the while, you can guarantee that you will never be short of music, and can take the chance to lie back and let your troubles float away, at the same time as having the time of your life.

The Pukka Up Boat Party

Hit the waves and enjoy a party with a serious view when you book onto an exciting Pukka Up Boat Party – the perfect chance to combine a lot of fun, plenty of sun, and a host of incredible live DJs. Enjoy four hours of non-stop fun, and guarantee some astounding memories that will last a lifetime.

How To Make The Most Of Your Trip To Zante

Are you wondering how you can ensure your trip to Zante runs as smoothly and seamlessly as possible? If so, here are some of our top recommendations to add an instant upgrade to your holiday:

Opt For All-inclusive

If you are looking to really make the most of your trip without breaking the bank, we definitely recommend opting for an all-inclusive package. This means you can enjoy all the fun of Zante without having to worry about every tiny extra expense – ideal if your budget is tight.

Book An Events Package

If you really want to get stuck into the nightlife scene here, booking a dedicated Zante events package is the perfect way to get around. This means that you can get access to some of the hottest events and parties in Zante without any hassle, and can enjoy a seamless experience from start to finish.

Take Advantage Of The Local Deals

Last but not least, make sure you are clued up on the local deals available for you to take advantage of – this could be anything from discounts on meals or activities to free or reduced entry to certain events. Doing your research in advance could save you a lot of money – and help ensure your trip is as budget-friendly as possible.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it – some of the most incredible Zante acts that you must see this summer. With plenty of luxury, fun, and unforgettable memories to be made, you can guarantee that your trip to Zante will be absolutely unforgettable.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to head online, and start planning your trip of a lifetime!