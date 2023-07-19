Secret Cinema Presents: ‘Grease – The Live Experience’ in Birmingham!

Get ready to step back in time to Rydell High’s senior year in the summer of 1959 as Secret Cinema brings the magic of Grease to life with its one-of-a-kind immersive production. This summer, audiences will have the chance to experience the iconic movie musical like never before in Birmingham. It’s Secret Cinema’s first event of 2023 and their inaugural show in the vibrant city.

From 26th July to 13th August, the NEC in Birmingham will transform into Rydell High, buzzing with excitement as the American National Bandstand dance contest approaches. Audiences will have the chance to roam the school’s corridors with the Pink Ladies, witness the T-Birds hard at work in the auto shop, and even challenge the jocks on the sports field. As the day turns into night, fans can sing and dance along to the classic film soundtrack, culminating in an enhanced screening of the beloved musical.

Secret Cinema has earned a reputation for its pioneering storytelling through cinematic extravaganzas, captivating audiences worldwide for over 15 years with more than 70 productions. Their unique approach blurs the lines between performer, audience, set, and reality, creating immersive worlds that transport participants into unforgettable film experiences.

“We are thrilled to be working with Secret Cinema to bring Grease to life in the UK and are confident that audiences will be immersed in all the scenes and songs that they love from this much-loved classic film,” said Marie Marks, Senior Vice President, Themed Entertainment, Paramount.

Ian Taylor, Managing Director for Conventions & Exhibitions at NEC Birmingham, added: “Our versatile venue is the perfect place to host the first ever Secret Cinema event in Birmingham. We cannot wait for visitors to see the outdoors at the NEC transformed into the world of Grease and be immersed in one of the world’s most iconic movie musicals. With over 45 years’ experience in live events, we will help create memorable and unforgettable experiences for visitors this Summer.”

Tickets to Secret Cinema presents ‘Grease: The Live Experience’ are on sale now at secretcinema.com. Tickets start at £39 with a range of premium options on offer.