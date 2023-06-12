The 5 best songs from ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ season 1

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ has been one of the biggest new shows on the year, and has created plenty of buzz for streaming service Paramount+.

If you want to avoid spoilers for the show, stop reading this article now.

Following the stories of four female students at Rydell High – Jane (Marisa Devila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso) and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) – the 10-episode first season is set in 1954, four years before the iconic ‘Grease’, which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Over the course of the season the four girls created the Pink Ladies, and caused plenty of mayhem as they tried to fight back against society’s unfair expectations.

The series is packed with fantastic songs, including a cover of ‘Grease’, and now that it’s over, I’ve picked my Top 5 songs from season 1. Keep reading to find out which ones made the cut…

‘New Cool’

Honestly, I would like to have heard a lot more of Ari Notartomaso’s voice in season 1 but on ‘New Cool’, they shined brightly. There were clear parallels to “Grease Lightnin'” with Cynthia backed by the T-Birds and I’m here for it. The punchy attitude-filled song was an early stand out from Episode 1 ‘We’re Gonna Rule The School’ and the choreography was on point too!

‘Think Pink’

It felt like a given that Hazel (Shanel Bailey) would be invited to join the Pink Ladies and that finally happened in Episode 10 ‘Racing For Pinks’. Paying loving homage to the end of the original ‘Grease’, the Pink Ladies danced around the carnival and sung about their indestructible bond. The song celebrates female empowerment and friendship.

‘I’m in Love’

Olivia’s storyline in the show has hinged around her fling with her teacher Mr. Daniels (Chris McNally). In Episode 9, ‘You’re Dropping Out of Rydell’, Olivia was on the cusp of marrying him despite her friends thinking she was making a bit mistake. ‘I’m In Love’ saw Olivia reflecting on her doubts and trying to convince herself that she’s truly in love with a man that’s clearly taking advantage of her. Cheyenne Isabel Wells really shines with a powerful vocal filled with emotion and nuance.

‘Face to Face’

In Episode 9 ‘You’re Dropping Out of Rydell’, the Pink Ladies reached the realisation that getting what you think you want isn’t always as good as you expect. With relations between Olivia and the other Pink Ladies at an all-time low, the four characters sung about their frustrations and doubts. There are some serious powerhouse vocals in this song and fantastic harmonies.

‘I Want More’

A real showcase for the powerhouse that is Marisa Davila, ‘I Want More’ is a seductive Bond-esque 50s-tinged power ballad about women being stifled if they speak out about their wants and desires. It featured in Episode 2, ‘Too Pure to be Pink’ and I can see it going on to be one of the show’s best-remembered songs in years to come. Also, can someone give Marisa a record deal already?

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Season 1 soundtrack is available on digital and streaming services now. It will be released on vinyl on 23rd June 2023 and is available to pre-order now.

