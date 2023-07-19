Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ arrives on Disney+ in August

Disney+ has revealed that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ from Marvel Studios will start streaming on the platform on 2nd August 2023.

To celebrate the arrival of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ on Disney+, subscribers in the U.K. will have a special opportunity to purchase must-have Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise on shopDisney UK. Even more exciting, the proceeds from these purchases will go to support the Prince’s Trust, a UK youth charity dedicated to empowering young people aged 11 to 30 by helping them develop essential life skills, prepare for work, and access job opportunities.

Disney+ subscribers can easily find the merchandise by visiting https://www.shopdisney.co.uk/guardiansofthegalaxy or navigating to the Shop tab within the details pages of the Guardians of the Galaxy content on Disney+. Verified primary profiles of Disney+ users in the U.K. aged 18 and older will have access to this fantastic opportunity.

The Prince’s Trust collaborated with Marvel/The Walt Disney Company, industry experts, and talented ambassadors to organize a one-week training program. This program provided lectures and mentorship, and young talents designed capsule collections featuring Guardians of the Galaxy. These exclusive collections are now available for purchase on shopDisney UK, with all proceeds contributing to the important work of the Prince’s Trust.

In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, our beloved group of misfit heroes is settling into life on Knowhere. However, their tranquility is soon disrupted by echoes of Rocket’s tumultuous past. Peter Quill, still grappling with the loss of Gamora, must rally his team for a perilous mission to save Rocket’s life. Failure could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film features a stellar cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn, who also penned the screenplay, directs the movie. Kevin Feige produces the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Mark your calendars for August 2 as Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ joins its predecessors, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, exclusively on Disney+.