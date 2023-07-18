Rock legends EUROPE return to the studio for new music and announce documentary film

EUROPE, the iconic rock band known for hits like ‘The Final Countdown’, is making headlines once again. After a hiatus since their last album ‘Walk The Earth’ in 2017, the band is back in the studio, working on fresh music and exciting projects.

Currently stationed at Atlantis Studios in Stockholm, EUROPE is collaborating with producer Klas Åhlund (known for his work with Ghost and Robyn) on a brand new single titled ‘Hold Your Head Up’. The song promises to be a punchy, up-tempo rocker, reminiscent of EUROPE’s early sound. Fans can look forward to the single’s release on September 15th this year. To ensure the best sound, the track will be mixed by Stefan Glaumann, who previously worked on EUROPE’s “Secret Society” album and has an impressive resume including artists like Rammstein and Def Leppard.

Joey Tempest, the lead vocalist of EUROPE, expressed his excitement about being back in the studio, stating, “We’ve been back on the road for a while, but it’s such a pleasure to be back in the studio again – together with such a gentleman and professional like Klas. It’s sounding extraordinary.”

The new single, ‘Hold Your Head Up’ serves as a preview for EUROPE’s upcoming 12th studio album, set to be recorded in 2024 and released later that year or early 2025.

In addition to their musical endeavors, EUROPE is working on a captivating documentary film titled ‘EUROPE – THE MOVIE’. Produced and directed by Craig Hooper (known for his work with Deep Purple and Saxon), the film will tell the band’s remarkable story, from its formation to the present day. It will recount their rise to fame in the mid-’80s, the challenges they faced, their resurgence in the millennium, and the current successes they’ve achieved. Fans can expect this exciting documentary to hit screens in early 2024.

As part of their ‘Time Capsule’ tour, EUROPE will embark on a journey across Europe, performing 21 concerts in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands, and the UK. The tour will include two nights at the iconic London Palladium and will kick off with a show in Spain on September 21st. These anniversary shows will feature a career retrospective “evening with” performance, showcasing all their greatest hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites from their 11 studio albums.

The rock legends are clearly gearing up for an eventful and triumphant return, making this an exciting time for EUROPE fans around the world.

The Time Capsule 40th Anniversary 2023 Shows are:

September 21st Spain – Merida, Teatro Romano De Merida

September 30th Switzerland – Lausanne, Metropole

October 1st Switzerland – Zurich, Volkshaus

October 2nd Italy – Milan, Teatro Degli Arcimboldi – SOLD OUT

October 4th Germany – Stuttgart, Theaterhaus

October 5th Germany – Munich, Circus Krone

October 6th Germany – Berlin, Admiralspalast

October 8th Norway – Oslo, Opera House – SOLD OUT

October 9th Sweden – Stockholm, Cirkus – SOLD OUT

October 14th France – Paris, Salle Pleyel

October 15th Netherlands – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg – SOLD OUT

October 17th UK – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

October 18th UK – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

October 19th UK – Gateshead, The Sage

October 21st UK – Wolverhampton, The Halls

October 22nd UK – Salford, The Lowry

October 24th UK – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

October 25th UK – London, The Palladium

October 26th UK – London, The Palladium

October 30th Sweden – Stockholm, Cirkus – SOLD OUT

October 31st Sweden – Stockholm, Cirkus – SOLD OUT