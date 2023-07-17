Becky Hill unveils drum ‘n’ bass track ‘Disconnect’ produced by Chase & Status

Becky Hill has released new drum ‘n’ bass track ‘Disconnect.’ Produced by the legendary drum ‘n’ bass pioneers Chase & Status, the song further solidifies Hill’s status as an undeniable force in the scene. With previous genre-defining hits like ‘Afterglow’ with Wilkinson and ‘Here For You,’ as well as her insightful podcast ‘The Art of Rave’, featuring interviews with DJ Zinc, Roni Size, and Fabio & Grooverider, Hill has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the genre.

‘Disconnect’ embodies everything that Hill’s fans adore about her music. From the outset, her powerhouse vocals exude star quality and attitude, leading to a drum ‘n’ bass future anthem. The captivating topline in the track delivers the same festival-filling rush found in her previous hits like ‘Afterglow,’ ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’ with Oliver Heldens, and ‘Remember’ with David Guetta.

Hill expresses her excitement about the new release, stating, “A decade on from ‘Afterglow,’ and I honestly didn’t think that I’d be able to do it again, but I have never been more excited about a drum ‘n’ bass tune like I am about ‘Disconnect.’ It’s a true dance floor record that toes the line between the rave and the radio, and to be working with the likes of Chase & Status, who I have dreamed of working with since I was a teenager, is a real moment for me. It’s been going off at festivals over the last few months, and I can’t wait for everyone to have it for themselves. I’m so proud of this one.”

Written by Hill alongside her long-standing collaborator Karen Poole and rising drum ‘n’ bass artist Emily Makis, ‘Disconnect’ promises to be a massive hit.

The track follows her current hit ‘Side Effects,’ which secured the #1 spot on the Radio Airplay Chart, received A-list rotation on Radio 1, and topped Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist. This accomplishment contributed to Hill surpassing a billion UK streams, earning her a Brit Billion Award from the BPI. Globally, her success as a lead artist has amassed over 7 billion streams.

As the summer heats up, Hill’s upcoming live shows offer fans ample opportunities to experience the magic of ‘Disconnect.’ With sold-out headline shows and festival performances lined up, including Leeds, Creamfields North, Reading, and Weekender Jersey, her energetic and electrifying performances are not to be missed. Additionally, her YOU / ME / US residency at Ibiza Rocks throughout the summer will be followed by North American headline shows in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York. Furthermore, she is among the initial artists confirmed for the KISS Haunted House Party alongside Flo and Jax Jones.

See Hill live at the following dates:

AUGUST

23rd – Belfast, Custom House Square (HEADLINE SHOW – SOLD OUT)

25th – Leeds Festival

26th – Creamfields North

27th – Reading Festival

SEPTEMBER

2nd – Weekender Jersey (FESTIVAL HEADLINER)