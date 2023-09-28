Rock legends Europe release ‘Hold Your Head Up’ ahead of 40th anniversary UK shows

Swedish rock legends Europe have thrilled fans worldwide with the release of their much-anticipated new single, ‘Hold Your Head Up’ via Silver Lining Music. The single drops tomorrow (September 29th) and will be available for streaming and download across all reputable digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora, and YouTube Music although you can watch the music video below, now.

The video provides a tantalising preview of the upcoming documentary ‘Europe – The Movie’ which the band has been diligently crafting with producer and director Craig Hooper (known for his work with Deep Purple and Saxon) under Coolhead Productions. This documentary is slated for release in early 2024 and promises to narrate Europe’s captivating journey from their inception to present day. It will recount their meteoric rise in the mid-80s, their enduring spirit through challenging times, and their triumphant return in the new millennium, showcasing the band’s current successes.

‘Hold Your Head Up’ was recorded at Atlantis Studios in Stockholm just last month, helmed by renowned producer Klas Åhlund, known for his work with Ghost and Robyn. The track is a spirited, up-tempo rocker that carries echoes of the band’s early sound. The song was expertly mixed by Stefan Glaumann, who also worked on the band’s ‘Secret Society’ album and has contributed his talents to acts like Rammstein and Def Leppard.

Joey Tempest, the band’s frontman, shared his thoughts on the new single, saying, ‘Hold Your Head Up’ is an up-tempo, guitar-driven rocker about persevering through challenging times and the profound influence my father had on me to always give my best. It’s been six years since our last release, ‘Walk The Earth,’ recorded at Abbey Road, and we had an amazing time in the studio with producer Klas Åhlund. He ignited a fiery and passionate energy within the band, and we’re eager to perform this song on tour and incorporate it into our next album. We’re immensely proud of this track.”

Currently Europe is in the midst of their ‘Time Capsule’ 40th anniversary tour, featuring 21 concerts spanning Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, and the UK. The tour includes two nights at the illustrious London Palladium and offers fans a career-spanning “evening with” performance, showcasing all the band’s chart-toppers along with beloved deep cuts from their extensive discography.

The Time Capsule 40th Anniversary 2023 Shows: