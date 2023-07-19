Rising boy-band Here at Last release ‘God Took His Time’

Here At Last has just dropped their latest song ‘God Took His Time’ available now. Filled with heartfelt lyrics and irresistible melodies, the track promises to be the perfect addition to everyone’s summer playlist.

Excited about the release, Here At Last shared their thoughts on the track, stating, “We are so excited for the release of ‘God Took His Time.’ This song is completely up for interpretation, and that’s something we love about it. It could be about self-love, a partner, a family member – it could even be about your dog! It’s upbeat and a bit different from a traditional love song, and lyrically, it’s just about telling someone how amazing they are.”

Fresh off an incredible performance at BST Hyde Park alongside renowned acts like Take That, Sugababes, and The Script, Here At Last shows no signs of slowing down. The talented five-piece is gearing up for the release of their debut EP, ‘EP1’, set to drop on August 18th. With a massive following of 3.1 million on TikTok and rapidly growing channels on Instagram and YouTube, the band has garnered an impressive fan base, boasting over 100 million video views across their social media platforms.

Fans can also catch Here At Last on their upcoming ‘Happy You’re Here UK Tour’ later this year. The tour will kick off in Glasgow on October 20th, followed by stops in Birmingham, Manchester, and Bristol before concluding at London’s indigo at the O2 on October 25th. The group’s earlier shows, including a sold-out performance at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, further solidified their popularity.

‘God Took His Time’ is the latest addition to Here At Last’s impressive discography, following the success of their previous track, ‘Lovesick’, which has already garnered over 100,000 streams on Spotify alone. The band’s unique approach to their music videos has also earned them praise, as seen in their release of ‘Bloodshot’, where they creatively incorporated fan-submitted footage.

Formed by members Zach Loizou, Tommy Lyon, Pedro Santos, James Thomas, and Ryan Burns, the band now resides together in Reading, UK. Despite being teenagers and facing the challenges of lockdown, they took a bold step to live together and embark on their journey as Here At Last.

In addition to their musical pursuits, Here At Last is committed to making a positive impact on their community. They have visited schools across the country to not only perform but also educate students about the significance of mental health, aligning with the charity Young Minds.

As the group’s HALOs (fans) continue to grow, Here At Last is setting a new standard for emerging boy bands, breaking away from the traditional paths of major labels and TV talent shows.