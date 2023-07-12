Hailey Whitters to release new 6-track EP “I’m In Love” this month

Hailey Whitters will release new EP “I’m in Love” on 28th July 2023 via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud it has been announced.

The title track from the EP is out now and the music video is due to follow this Friday (14th July). You can listen to the song at the top of this article. “I’m in Love” finds Whitters tapping into her 90s Country influences while exploring relationships, heartbreak and finding love.

Credit: Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud

About the song, Whitters explains, “I knew the minute I heard this song I had to record it. I didn’t write it (Nicolle Galyon, Lee Miller, & Cameron Bedell did), but I wish I had. I love – pun intended – the quirky language and spirit. Every time I sing it I’m smiling like a big ol sap because it just makes me so happy and puts me in a good mood.”

About the EP, Whitters adds: “My last two LPs were concept records – ‘The Dream’ being about my Nashville experience, and ‘Raised’ was a love letter to the heartland I’m from. Both of these records are foundational to who I am. Along the way I’ve lived a lot of life and learned a lot about myself, and I’m excited to get more personal and straight from the heart with this next chapter. If you’ve made it this far, you know where I’m coming from. Now I’m ready to share where I’ve been and who I am.”

The new EP, produced by Jake Gear and Hailey Whitters, follows Whitters’ rapid ascent after winning New Female Artist of the Year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May.

Following her headlining ‘Raised’ tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour, and tour dates with Dierks Bentley earlier this year, Whitters is in the midst of a festival-packed summer with performances at Country Thunder, Faster Horses, Country Jam, TidalWave Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival and more.

This September, she will hit the road with Eric Church followed by a run of dates supporting Luke Bryan.