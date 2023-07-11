HomeFilm'Barbie': Ryan Gosling sings in the new 'Just Ken' trailer

A new trailer has been released for ‘Barbie’ and it’s focus is on Ken, played by Ryan Gosling.

In the ‘Just Ken’ trailer, Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ and we see the character in various costumes and situations. The song is about Ken trying to make Barbie see that they’re perfect for each other and he laments that he’s always second place.

You can watch the new trailer at the top of this article. Early word on ‘Barbie’ has been promising with critics commenting on the strong performances of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

‘Barbie’ stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and will be released in cinemas on 21st July 2023.

