‘Wheel of Fortune’ to make a comeback on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024 with Graham Norton

Get ready to spin and win as the beloved game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ returns to UK screens in 2024. ITV1 and ITVX have announced the revival of this worldwide sensation, where contestants will once again have the chance to change their lives with a life-altering cash prize. The show will be hosted by Graham Norton and produced by Whisper North, a part of the Whisper Group backed by Sony Pictures Television.

The upcoming new series of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will consist of 8 episodes, each running for 60 minutes, including two special editions featuring celebrities. The heart of the show remains its colossal carnival wheel, around which contestants will eagerly spin in hopes of securing substantial winnings.

This thrilling game of both skill and luck begins with the spin of the wheel, which determines the cash value that contestants will play for. As they strive to solve the puzzle, they will pick letters, with each correct guess multiplying their winnings. However, the stakes are high, as the wheel contains elements such as “bankrupts” and “lose a turn,” which can wipe out a contestant’s entire earnings in an instant.

Apart from cash prizes, contestants will also have the opportunity to win impressive additional rewards. These prizes will be added to their cash pot, aiding them in reaching the coveted bonus round. Although everything is up for grabs, only one fortunate contestant will have the chance to amass a significant amount of money and see if they can take it home.

Graham Norton stated, “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV, so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, says, “We are thrilled to have the much-loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, and it is going to be so much fun.”

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, added, “We’re thrilled to be bringing such a well-known and globally loved show to ITV primetime, and of course, to be working with the incredible Graham Norton, who we know will bring the show alive for contestants and audiences alike.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is produced by Whisper North exclusively for ITV1 and ITVX. The series has been commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, and Leanne Clarke, Commissioning, Media, and Entertainment at ITV. The Executive Producers for Whisper North are Kerri Reid and Tom McLennan. The original U.S. show is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, along with the format rights.