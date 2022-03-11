Connect with us

‘Holding’: Graham Norton adaptation begins Monday on ITV – preview the first episode

Conleth Hill leads the four-part series.

Published

Holding
Credit: ITV

‘Holding’, a four-part adaptation of Graham Norton’s best-selling novel of the same name, begins Monday on ITV.

Starring Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn, the series is directed by Kathy Burke, written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan and produced by Happy Prince and Port Pictures in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and co-produced by Virgin Media Television.

Hill (‘Game of Thrones’) plays local  police officer Sergeant PJ Collins, a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. He is one of life’s outsiders, lovable, but lonely and a bit rubbish at his job. 

When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. Unearthing long buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

McSweeney (‘Derry Girls’) plays vulnerable, messy Bríd Riordan. Bríd had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance, whilst Charlene McKenna is youthful, stuck Evelyn Ross who desperately loved him. The two women are at the heart of the community and neither is above suspicion. 

Fricker takes the role of Lizzie Meany, a shy presence in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets as PJ comes to discover… 

‘Holding’ begins at 9pm Monday on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below:

Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Holding
Credit: ITV

