‘Superman’: as David Corenswet is confirmed as the new Man of Steel we rank the actors that have played the iconic role

American actor David Corenswet (‘Hollywood’) has been confirmed as the new Superman for upcoming DC movie ‘Superman: Legacy’ opposite Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) as Lois Lane.
The film will be the first under to be fully produced since James Gunn and Peter Safran took control. It is currently due to be released on 11th July 2025.
While the world is celebrating the new Superman, we’ve taken a look at some of the most notable portrayals of the character on the big and small screen, and ranked them. Keep reading to see if you agree with our choices…
7Brandon Routh
Brandon Routh played Superman in the 2006 film ‘Superman Returns’. Directed by Bryan Singer, the film served as a continuation of the original ‘Superman’ film series that starred Christopher Reeve. Routh’s portrayal of Superman was intended as a homage to Reeve’s iconic interpretation of the character.
6George Reeves
George Reeves played Superman in the popular 1950s TV series ‘Adventures of Superman’. His portrayal of the character endeared him to audiences of that era and became iconic in its own right. Reeves’ Superman was known for his strong presence and noble demeanor.
5Dean Cain
Dean Cain portrayed Superman in the television series ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’. The show aired from 12th September 1993, to 14th June 1997. Cain’s portrayal of Superman, also known as Clark Kent, gained popularity during the series’ four-season run. ‘Lois & Clark’ presented a contemporary take on the Superman mythos, focusing on the romantic relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane, played by Teri Hatcher. Dean Cain’s portrayal of the iconic superhero made him a recognizable figure in the Superman legacy.
4Tom Welling
Although not associated with the film franchise, Tom Welling portrayed a young Clark Kent in the TV series ‘Smallville’ (2001-2011). Welling’s portrayal focused on the character’s formative years, showcasing the journey of Clark Kent before fully embracing his role as Superman. His performance garnered a dedicated fan following.
3Tyler Hoechlin
Tyler Hoechlin first portrayed Superman in the television series ‘Supergirl’. He made his debut as the character in the second season of the show, which premiered on 10th October 2016. Hoechlin’s portrayal of Superman was well-received by fans, and he continued to appear as the character in subsequent seasons of ‘Supergirl’. He also reprised the role in the Arrowverse crossover events, such as ‘Elseworlds’ and ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ before fronting his own show ‘Superman & Lois’.
2Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill took on the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He first appeared as Superman in ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), followed by ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) and ‘Justice League’ (2017). Cavill’s portrayal brought a more brooding and conflicted version of the character, earning praise for his physicality and dedication to the role.
1Christopher Reeve
Christopher Reeve is widely regarded as one of the best Supermen. He portrayed the character in the acclaimed Superman film series released in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including ‘Superman’ (1978), ‘Superman II’ (1980), ‘Superman III’ (1983), and ‘Superman IV: The Quest for Peace’ (1987). Reeve’s charismatic performance and embodiment of both Clark Kent and Superman left an indelible mark on the role.