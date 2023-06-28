‘Superman’: as David Corenswet is confirmed as the new Man of Steel we rank the actors that have played the iconic role

American actor David Corenswet (‘Hollywood’) has been confirmed as the new Superman for upcoming DC movie ‘Superman: Legacy’ opposite Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) as Lois Lane.

The film will be the first under to be fully produced since James Gunn and Peter Safran took control. It is currently due to be released on 11th July 2025.

While the world is celebrating the new Superman, we’ve taken a look at some of the most notable portrayals of the character on the big and small screen, and ranked them. Keep reading to see if you agree with our choices…