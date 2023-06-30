HomeTVWalter Presents: 'Actor' coming to C4 Streaming in July
Walter Presents: Actor
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents: ‘Actor’ coming to C4 Streaming in July

Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Walter Presents is bringing Czech drama ‘Actor’ to C4 Streaming in July it has been confirmed.

Set against the backdrop of the vibrant and dynamic theatre scene in 1950s Prague, this series follows the journey of a talented and aspiring young actor named Jakub Novák. This multi-layered story begins with the gripping opening scene of a woman stood at the edge of a rooftop whilst a concerned crowd gathers on the pavement below. This sets the tense tone of the series which follows Jakub as he attempts to tackle an array of personal challenges.

Throughout the series Jakub struggles to find the balance between his personal life and the demands of his career, which forces him to make difficult sacrifices. Despite this, his ambition never wavers and his hunger to learn carries him through his financial hardships and daily challenges. This well renowned Czech series not only captures the glamour and allure of the theatre world but also addresses deeper themes such as ambition, love, betrayal, and the pursuit of artistic integrity. Jakub’s coming-of-age journey to stardom is far from simple, but will he make it to the top?

‘Actor’ was created by Peter Bebjak, Petr Bok and Pavel Gotthard, and it stars Jan Cina, Jenovéfa Boková, Martin Finger, Jan Nedbal and Adrian Jastraban. The series was the winner of the Best TV Series prize at the Venice TV Awards and nominated for numerous Czech lions.

Walter Presents: ‘Actor’ will be released as a full boxset on C4 Streaming on 7th July 2023.          

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
