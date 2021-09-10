Rupaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3 Air Date And Special Guests Announced

It’s nearly time to welcome a new bunch of UK Queens into your living rooms and your hearts as BBC Three have announced the air date for ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race UK’ Series 3.

The good news is that we don’t have long to wait, as Episode 1 will premiere at 7pm on Thursday 23rd September on BBC Three with new episodes following weekly. All was Ru-vealed in a totally camp, British trailer: Join the party, squirrel friends. 🥳



September 23rd. 7PM. @bbciplayer. Be there. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ZjYfzhczo5— RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 8, 2021

As you can see from the trailer, regular judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be back to sit on the panel with Rupaul as 12 new queens fight it out for the title of the UK’s next Drag Superstar. Well, technically I guess it’s 11 new queens and the familiar face of Series Two’s Veronica Green who unfortunately had to pull out of that series due to the pandemic. I’m back…did you miss me? @dragraceukbbc #dragraceukbbc #DragRaceUK @WorldOfWonder @bbcthree @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/dzWLING1Lq— Veronica Green (@veronicaqween) August 18, 2021

More exciting news is that a number of special guests have also been announced and include Kathy Burke, Alesha Dixon, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas, Steps, choreographer Jay Revell, Charity Shop Sue and Emma Bunton. H from Steps is ‘gagging’ and Baby Spice couldn’t be more excited:

Soooo excited for this! Can’t wait to Spice up the judging panel on #DragRaceUK.💋💅🏻



Start your engines! 🏁 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/U0kaNH19ev— Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) September 8, 2021

This series isn’t without its controversy already as one of the contestants is cis-female; Victoria Scone. The Cardiff queen is making Drag Race herstory and says drag is for everyone and she’s going to show us how! This is British drag, darling. @victoriascone is gonna 'av' ya for dinner. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Pb8vboVqag— RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 18, 2021

Head over to BBC iPlayer now for a special ‘Meet The Queens’ episode where you can see short interviews with all 12 of the new contestants. Start your engines and join us on EF weekly for episode recaps.

‘Rupaul’s Drag Race UK’ Series 3 airs on BBC Three through iPlayer weekly from 7pm from Thursday 23rd September.