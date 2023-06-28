Beth Nielsen Chapman announces two new singles and a UK tour

Songwriting legend Beth Nielsen Chapman is back, announcing two new singles and a UK summer tour for August 2023.

Following last year’s album ‘CrazyTown’ which charted at Number One on the Official UK Country Chart acclaimed songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is making her return with new music for 2023. Her first new single ‘Back To This Moment,’ co-written with Michigan singer-songwriter May Erlewine towards the end of the pandemic is a sprightly Americana-bluegrass tune with a kick-ass backbeat, reflecting on and longing for better days gone by. In lines such as ‘waiting for the sun to shine through’, Beth skilfully taps into the collective mindset of those who would love for the good times to return.

“Back to This Moment is a song about resilience in the face of the world coming through chaos and pain” says Beth. “The rhythm helps to offset some of the pain in the song, we wanted it to be entertaining and uplifting musically but also talk about that stuff life puts us through. It’s got to have that depth of field which I think we all need to acknowledge.”

“Boy I can relate to that now in a totally different way than I was relating to it when we were actually writing the song. I went through a big loss this past December when my husband Bob died of cancer. This song came back into my mind and I thought – “I really want to put this song out.”

It tells the truth but it also carries the feeling that we’re gonna keep going because that’s what we do and I really love that it has that energy of hope in it. We’re all in this together and it’s music that is keeping me going moment to moment.”

‘Back To This Moment’ will be followed quickly by another new track, ‘Love’ out July 14th. Stay tuned for more information coming soon. Alongside the new music Beth has also announced a brand-new UK tour, taking in England, Scotland and Wales this August. Tickets available here. And full dates as follows:

2nd August – Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis

3rd August – Acapela Studio, Cardiff

4th August – Nell’s, London

6th August – Underneath the Stars Festival, Cawthorne, Yorkshire

8th August – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

Tickets available here.