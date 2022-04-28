Legendary Artist Beth Nielsen Chapman Announces Her First New Music in Four Years & A UK Tour

On May 6th two-time Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman returns with her new single ‘Hey Girl’, her first new music in over four years, and the first taste of her upcoming 15th album, ‘CrazyTown’ out this autumn on Cooking Vinyl (Pre-order)

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Beth proves she's still as vital as ever with this anthemic new track written in reaction to the 'Me Too' movement, a song Beth calls her "celebratory shout out to our sisters making their way in the world."

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Beth proves she’s still as vital as ever with this anthemic new track written in reaction to the ‘Me Too’ movement, a song Beth calls her “celebratory shout out to our sisters making their way in the world.”

“We were talking about the capacity for survival and overcoming the challenges that are part of being in the world as a female, balancing strength and vulnerability. As the writing of the song progressed, we touched on feeling lost, being taken advantage of, and navigating one’s safety and the experience of not being taken seriously.” Chapman says of ‘Hey Girl’.

Produced by Ray Kennedy (Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle) and co-written with hit songwriter Annie Roboff and the UK’s Jessica Sweetman, ‘Hey Girl’ blends elements of classic rock, blues and pop to great effect, demanding attention with its addictive chorus and Beth’s effortless vocal.

In addition to a new album, Nielsen Chapman has also announced a UK Tour. To see the comprehensive list of dates click here.