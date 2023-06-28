Sister duo Ward Thomas announce intimate, acoustic tour for winter 2023/2024

Hampshire country music duo Ward Thomas have announced an intimate, acoustic UK tour for November 2023 and February 2024, following on from the release of their fifth album ‘Music In The Madness’ earlier this year.

Hailed as the UK’s most successful country act, twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas will tour across the country in November 2023 and February 2024 with a special show with stripped back versions of songs from across their career.

Credit: Ticketmaster

Recording their debut album, 2014’s ‘From Where We Stand’, whilst still in school, the duo have since cemented themselves as pioneers in the UK Country and Americana scene; not least for the follow-up album ‘Cartwheels’ released in 2016 going to No.1 in the UK Album Charts, the first by a UK country act to top the charts.

In 2019, the band were presented with the Country Music Association’s Jeff Walker Global Achievement Award in recognition of their success and impact on country music in the UK.

‘Music In The Madness’ was hailed by critics for its live sound mixed with country-pop style, whilst of their Barbican show earlier this year, The Upcoming said: ‘It’s safe to say Ward Thomas delivered a magical performance that left us on a high – an evening to remember.’

These unique shows will take Ward Thomas back to their early days of performing and writing together, seeing the duo perform and share the stories behind the songs that have seen them make such an impact on country music.

Tour Dates:

2023

20th November Exeter Corn Exchange

21st November Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

22nd November Salford Lowry Quays Theatre

23rd November Bury St Edmunds The Apex

25th November Sheffield Upper Chapel

26th November Sunderland Fire Station

28th November Basingstoke The Haymarket

29th November Oxford SJE Arts

30th November Bristol St Georges

2024

16th February Swindon Wyvern Theatre

17th February Frome Memorial Hall

19th February Chelmsford Theatre

20th February Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

21st February Epsom Playhouse

24th February Stockton The Arc

25th February Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

26th February New Brighton Floral Pavilion

28th February Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

29th February Cheltenham Town Hall