Sister duo Ward Thomas announce intimate, acoustic tour for winter 2023/2024

Hampshire country music duo Ward Thomas have announced an intimate, acoustic UK tour for November 2023 and February 2024, following on from the release of their fifth album ‘Music In The Madness’ earlier this year.
Hailed as the UK’s most successful country act, twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas will tour across the country in November 2023 and February 2024 with a special show with stripped back versions of songs from across their career.
Recording their debut album, 2014’s ‘From Where We Stand’, whilst still in school, the duo have since cemented themselves as pioneers in the UK Country and Americana scene; not least for the follow-up album ‘Cartwheels’ released in 2016 going to No.1 in the UK Album Charts, the first by a UK country act to top the charts.
In 2019, the band were presented with the Country Music Association’s Jeff Walker Global Achievement Award in recognition of their success and impact on country music in the UK.
‘Music In The Madness’ was hailed by critics for its live sound mixed with country-pop style, whilst of their Barbican show earlier this year, The Upcoming said: ‘It’s safe to say Ward Thomas delivered a magical performance that left us on a high – an evening to remember.’
These unique shows will take Ward Thomas back to their early days of performing and writing together, seeing the duo perform and share the stories behind the songs that have seen them make such an impact on country music.
Tour Dates:
2023
20th November Exeter Corn Exchange
21st November Warwick Arts Centre Theatre
22nd November Salford Lowry Quays Theatre
23rd November Bury St Edmunds The Apex
25th November Sheffield Upper Chapel
26th November Sunderland Fire Station
28th November Basingstoke The Haymarket
29th November Oxford SJE Arts
30th November Bristol St Georges
2024
16th February Swindon Wyvern Theatre
17th February Frome Memorial Hall
19th February Chelmsford Theatre
20th February Portsmouth New Theatre Royal
21st February Epsom Playhouse
24th February Stockton The Arc
25th February Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
26th February New Brighton Floral Pavilion
28th February Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
29th February Cheltenham Town Hall