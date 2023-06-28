HomeEF CountrySister duo Ward Thomas announce intimate, acoustic tour for winter 2023/2024
Ward Thomas
Credit: Deacon Communications

Sister duo Ward Thomas announce intimate, acoustic tour for winter 2023/2024

EF Country
James Daykin
By James Daykin

Hampshire country music duo Ward Thomas have announced an intimate, acoustic UK tour for November 2023 and February 2024, following on from the release of their fifth album ‘Music In The Madness’ earlier this year.

Hailed as the UK’s most successful country act, twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas will tour across the country in November 2023 and February 2024 with a special show with stripped back versions of songs from across their career. 

Ward Thomas
Credit: Ticketmaster

Recording their debut album, 2014’s ‘From Where We Stand’, whilst still in school, the duo have since cemented themselves as pioneers in the UK Country and Americana scene; not least for the follow-up album ‘Cartwheels’ released in 2016 going to No.1 in the UK Album Charts, the first by a UK country act to top the charts.  

In 2019, the band were presented with the Country Music Association’s Jeff Walker Global Achievement Award in recognition of their success and impact on country music in the UK.

‘Music In The Madness’ was hailed by critics for its live sound mixed with country-pop style, whilst of their Barbican show earlier this year, The Upcoming said: ‘It’s safe to say Ward Thomas delivered a magical performance that left us on a high – an evening to remember.’

These unique shows will take Ward Thomas back to their early days of performing and writing together, seeing the duo perform and share the stories behind the songs that have seen them make such an impact on country music.

Tour Dates:

2023

20th November            Exeter Corn Exchange
21st November            Warwick Arts Centre Theatre
22nd November           Salford Lowry Quays Theatre
23rd November            Bury St Edmunds The Apex
25th November            Sheffield Upper Chapel
26th November            Sunderland Fire Station
28th November            Basingstoke The Haymarket
29th November            Oxford SJE Arts 
30th November            Bristol St Georges

2024

16th February              Swindon Wyvern Theatre
17th February              Frome Memorial Hall
19th February              Chelmsford Theatre
20th February              Portsmouth New Theatre Royal
21st February              Epsom Playhouse 
24th February              Stockton The Arc
25th February              Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
26th February              New Brighton Floral Pavilion 
28th February              Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
29th February              Cheltenham Town Hall

James Daykin
James Daykin
Previous article
Beth Nielsen Chapman announces two new singles and a UK tour
Next article
Watch Bella White make her Grand Ole Opry debut

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy