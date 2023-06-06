‘Significant Other’: ITVX release trailer for new comedy-drama

New comedy-drama series ‘Significant Other’ is coming to ITVX this week and today the trailer for the series has been released.

Starring Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour, ‘Significant Other’ is a beautifully unconventional love story told through a comedic lens, which explores the depths of love, disappointment, and the surprises that life still has to offer.

Sam’s (Youssef Kerkour) waiting to die, after swallowing a cabinet full of pills, when he’s interrupted by his neighbour, Anna (Katherine Parkinson) – she’s having a heart attack and needs to wait with him until help arrives. From this ill-fated first encounter, these two lonely neighbours, who have lost all faith in love, embark on a hilarious, obstacle filled relationship, and on the way discover that even when life seems to have passed them by, there are still surprises to be had…

The cast for ‘Significant Other’ also includes Kelle Bryan (‘Me and Mrs Jones’) as Sam’s wife Shelley, Mark Heap (‘Friday Night Dinner’) as Ray; Ben Bailey Smith (‘Andor’) as Damien; Sue Vincent (‘Alma’s Not Normal’) as Gina; Shaun Williamson (‘EastEnders’) as Johnny; Olivia Poulet (‘Doc Martin’) as Cathy and Will Ash (‘Death in Paradise’) as Paul.

‘Significant Other’ will launch with all episodes available on ITVX from Thursday 8th June 2023.