Watch the top Lainey Wilson collaborations as she becomes the most sought after duet partner in Country music

Lainey Wilson is Country music’s hottest rising star right now. With multiple CMA and ACM awards under her belt, including the recent ACM award for ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘Bell Bottom Country’ she is the artist that everyone wants to work with. Starring in season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ helped raise her profile and it’s been great seeing her star in the ascendancy given that we’ve always known, from the first time she came over to the UK in 2018, what a talented and amazing musician she is.

Ahead of her collaboration ‘Thicc as Thieves’ with Lauren Alaina which is coming this Friday (June 9th) on Alaina’s new ‘Unlocked’ EP here is a compendium of Lainey Wilson’s best collaborations for you to watch or listen to:

HARDY – ‘Wait in the Truck’

A dark tale of revenge leading to murder and incarceration from these two artists that weaves a powerful spell over the listener as you progress further through the song. Very cinematic and impactful in the nature of its storytelling.

Jelly Roll – ‘Save Me’

Two broken souls crashing into each other and hanging on for dear life. This heartfelt ballad has got awards season written all over it to us and should figure prominently in the 2024 nominations.

Hot Country Knights ft Darla McFarland – ‘Herassmeant’

A bit of light hearted fun with some sharp, funny and cheeky lyrics from Dierks Bentley and Co as Lainey takes the guise of Darla McFarland on a song all about that famous ass! Puts a smile on your face each time you hear all the references and if we were an award show we’d commission a performance of this, for sure!

Blanco Brown – ‘The Git Up’

Back when both of these artists were relative babies they collaborated on Blanco’s iconic viral smash in what looks like a car park somewhere in Nashville! Lainey is sporting a pair of Darla McFarlnad’s ‘bell bottom jeans’ in this video too.

Lukas Nelson – ‘More Than Friends’

A real honky tonk classic from two talented artists whose voices work so well together. The hat game is a strong one in this video and the pair of them look very much at home in each other’s company.

Cole Swindell – ‘Never Say Never’

The big, cinematic duet that kinda started it all for Lainey in terms of raising her profile across huge swathes of the Country music market. Big, bold and powerful storytelling and a video that was our favourite one of 2022.

Lukas and Lainey AGAIN! – ‘You Can’t Make Old Friends’

A live cover of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s classic duet that Lukas and Lainey performed together at the tribute show for Leslie Jordan. We love the way the crowd cheer the first two times Lainey sings on this song.

Lainey & Frank Foster – ‘Where My House Stood’

An embryonic Lainey Wilson sans hat and bell bottoms released this song 7 years ago before she became a major label artist. You can hear the artist she was on her way to becoming even back then on a song that wouldn’t feel out of place on ‘Bell Bottom Country’