‘And Just Like That…’: new season 2 trailer arrives as Kim Cattrall confirms she’s coming back

What a 24 hours it’s been for fans of ‘Sex and the City’ and its continuation ‘And Just Like That…’.

A new trailer has dropped for season 2 following the news that Kim Cattrall is returning as Samantha Jones. Before you get too excited, Cattrall has filmed a small cameo, which is believed to be a phone call with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the season 2 finale.

What caused this change of heart we wonder? Cattrall has been very adamant that she would never play the role again and that she wanted no part in the continuation. She even took aim at Sarah Jessica Parker on social media so the fact she’s getting involved in ‘And Just Like That…’ has come as a huge surprise!

Sadly, the newly release trailer doesn’t feature Cattrall at all so fans are going to have to wait for the season to be released.

What the trailer does show us is that Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) may finally have seen the light when it comes to her impulsive relationship with Che (Sara Ramírez), Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) reunite after Carrie seemingly emails him, and there’s plenty of sex to come!

The cast includes returning series regulars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 will debut with two episodes on Thursday 22nd June 2023 on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.