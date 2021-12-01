Connect with us

And Just Like That...

TV

‘And Just Like That…’ new trailer arrives ahead of ‘Sex and the City’ sequel premiere

Get an extended glimpse at the new series.

Published

And Just Like That…‘, the new chapter of ‘Sex and the City‘, arrives in the UK on 9th December 2021 on Sky Comedy and NOW and the new trailer has just been launched.

Giving fans their best glimpse yet at how life has changed for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), eagle-eyed viewers will spot plenty of characters they recognise from the original series including Mr Big (Chris Noth), Harry (Evan Handler) and Stanford (the late Willie Garson).

‘And Just Like That…’ comes from executive producer Michael Patrick King and it follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

There’s no word yet on how Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) absence will be explained and the trailer doesn’t hint at anything either.

New cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

The first two episodes will premiere on 9 December, and the following eight episodes will be available weekly on Thursdays on Sky Comedy and NOW.

