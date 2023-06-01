‘Nacho’ preview: legendary Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal’s story is brought to life in entertaining LIONSGATE+ series

Streaming service LIONSGATE+ releases its first Spanish Language Original series this week and it’s sure to get viewers a little hot under the collar. ‘Nacho’ is the story of legendary Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal (played here by Martiño Rivas) and it tells the story of how Vidal got his start in the adult entertainment industry, and transformed into an international superstar.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for ‘Nacho’, stop reading this article now.

The first episode of ‘Nacho’ really focuses on set-up taking viewers on a whistlestop tour of Nacho’s early life, including a stint in the Spanish legion, before meeting Sara (María de Nati), a woman he falls in love with and who introduces him into the world of adult entertainment. Initially Nacho seems reluctant, and isn’t happy to discover that Sara privately entertains private clients as a dominatrix, but soon he’s all in when the opportunity for them to perform at a live sex show presents itself.

Credit: LIONSGATE+

Of course, a show about a porn star is going to require plenty of nudity and there are bums and boobs all over the place here. Everything is handled well though and the nudity doesn’t come off as gratuitous, instead it’s part of the story that the show is telling. Before meeting Sara, Nacho is happy to have sex with pretty much anyone that’s interested and a lot of the first episode sees him engaging in sexual acts with a variety of women.

I’ve seen the first two episodes of the series, and things really do start to pick up pace in episode 2. Once Nacho and Sara are employed in a sex club, things start to get very interesting. Under pressure to perform, and impress the paying customers with his large penis, Nacho has to battle his own demons and confidence issues. He also gets locked into a rivalry with fellow entertainer Toni Roca (Andrés Velencoso), who isn’t happy that someone younger might steal his spotlight.

Credit: LIONSGATE+

Martiño Rivas and María de Nati really do commit to the material and they’re pretty fearless. Both exude the kind of confidence that their characters need in order to convince. Rivas believably plays Nacho as a cocky man who is confident in his body, and his abilities, while Nati manages to bring a more human aspect to her feisty character Sara, grounding the story in reality and giving an insight into what the industry is actually like (or at least what it was like in the 90s). Andrés Velencoso, who viewers may recognise from ‘Elite’, is very good too as the overly confident and borderline aggressive Toni, and he’s a standout in episode 2.

‘Nacho’ is something a little bit different and it’s a surprisingly engaging comedy drama. Whether you’re familiar with the real-life Nacho Vidal or not doesn’t really matter because the show does a great job of fleshing out the characters, and makes you care about what happens to them. With 8 episodes in total across the season, ‘Nacho’ is the perfect quick summer watch and it’s sure to be a hit for LIONSGATE+.

‘Nacho’ launches on LIONSGATE+ on Friday 2nd June 2023 with new episodes streaming weekly.