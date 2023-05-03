‘And Just Like That…’ returns to Sky Comedy and NOW in June – watch the teaser

‘Sex and the City’ continuation ‘And Just Like That…’ is returning to Sky Comedy and NOW in June, and the teaser trailer has been released.

The first season of the show proved divisive with fans and saw the original cast reunite without Kim Cattrall, who decided not to return as Samantha Jones. The second season will see returning series regulars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

The teaser trailer shows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) moving on following the death of Big (Chris Noth) and it teases the return of her former flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Elsewhere in the trailer Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che (Sara Ramírez) appear to be going strong and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is taken by surprise when her daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) announces that she wants to lose her virginity.

The series is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Julie Rottenberg.

The HBO series ‘Sex and the City’ was created by Darren Star and based on the book ‘Sex and the City’ by Candace Bushnell.