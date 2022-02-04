‘And Just Like That…’: 5 things that need to change if the show gets a season 2

'Sex and the City' fans rejoiced at the news that the show would be continuing on under the name 'And Just Like That...' but when the show arrived, it was mauled by critics and fans alike.

From the absence of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones through to the attempts to rectify the very white version of New York that the original series portrayed, pretty much everything the show did in its 10 episode first season came under fire.

While it's true to say that it was a treat to see Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), the show was at times painful to watch and a far cry from the original 'Sex and the City'. It did improve as the run went on, and the ratings were big according to HBO Max, so it seems a second season is a sure thing.

I've put together 5 things that I think the show needs to work on in order to win fans back and get back on track with a second season...

5. Tone down the ‘wokeness’ Credit: HBO I’ll admit it. I almost didn’t make it through the first episode of the season. Whereas ‘Sex and the City’ was funny, emotive and ground-breaking, the first episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ was a check box exercise to attempt to right the perceived wrongs of the original series. While I applaud the attempt to show a more realistic portrayal of New York City, it was handled so poorly that it felt like a sledgehammer had been taking to the show while Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte behaved like they hadn’t known that people that weren’t white existed. It was patronising to the viewers, a betrayal of these once smart women and incredibly painful to watch. The show can be inclusive without checking boxes and a bit of nuance and subtly would go a long way.