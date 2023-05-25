‘Mortal Kombat 1’ coming this September – watch the announcement trailer

‘Mortal Kombat 1’, a brand new instalment of the ‘Mortal Kombat’ franchise, is coming this September it has been announced by Warner Bros. Games.

Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, the upcoming game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before. The game will arrive on 19th September 2023 on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

NetherRealm’s genre-defining Story Mode returns with an immersive cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others. ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ will also introduce Kameo Fighters, a unique roster of partner characters that can assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players.

“With ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ we are bringing a reimagined universe to the legendary franchise which has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to top itself,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have consistently expanded the global audience, and we believe ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ will continue to attract new players as well as thrill our core fans.”

“’Mortal Kombat 1′ marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this original storyline and fresh take on classic characters with our fans,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of ‘Mortal Kombat’. “We’re also introducing our Kameo Fighter system which brings a unique roster of partner characters into the mix, and we are looking forward to showing this feature as well as more new elements of the game very soon.”

All ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ pre-orders will receive Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character, and those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also receive access to the ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Beta, which will be available in August 2023.