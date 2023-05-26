‘Broken Roads’: watch the Pacifist trailer for upcoming RPG

‘Broken Roads’, the upcoming RPG game from independent game studio Drop Bear Bytes in partnership with Versus Evil, will offer pacifist playthroughs it has been announced.

Set in the Australian post-apocalyptic outback, the game will allow cunning players to complete it without combat or killing anyone, if they so choose. You can watch a video of the pacifist playthrough at the top of this article.

Credit: Drop Bear Bytes / Versus Evil

Pacifist playthroughs will only be possible for certain character builds. Just because you won’t be getting into fisticuffs doesn’t mean your adventure will be easy though, as to complete the game as a pacifist, you’re going to have to really think about your decisions, the reactions of your companions to your choices, the interests of the people and factions you’re encountering and – of course – the kinds of quest resolutions you decide to pursue. For instance, you probably shouldn’t go accepting a mercenary hit job or running around pissing everyone off and expect there won’t be violent repercussions.

Also, the game’s Audio Lead and Composer, Tim Sunderland, has posted the second of his ‘Broken Roads’ OST tracks, ‘Stonefish’. Take a listen below:

‘Broken Roads’ is a narrative-driven RPG that brings exploration, strategic turn-based combat and meaningful philosophical choices to an all-new Australian post-apocalyptic setting. Broken Roads skillfully blends traditional and all-new role-playing elements on top of a classless system offering near-unlimited character development options built around four philosophies: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist.

Furthermore the game presents players with an original morality system: the Moral Compass which sees dialogue options and questing decisions influence, and be influenced by, a character’s philosophical leaning and the tough decisions they make along the way.

‘Broken Roads’ locations are all authentic recreations from the team visiting towns and landmarks in West Australia and taking photos, videos and audio recordings for it to be as true as possible. Furthermore, even the game’s atmospheric soundtrack composed by Tim Sunderland is composed with instruments constructed from everyday objects which brings a wholly unique and distinctive tone to the game.