‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’: gameplay trailer arrives and October release confirmed

Ubisoft has announced that ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’, the latest instalment in the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ franchise, will launch worldwide on 12th October 2023.

The announcement came with a gameplay trailer, which you can see at the top of this article, and the release of two screenshots from the game. Take a look at the screenshots in our gallery below:

The new trailer follows Basim, guided by his fellow Hidden Ones, leveraging his tools and skills to track down and eliminate his targets. One of the most agile and resourceful Assassins in franchise history, Basim’s singular playstyle emphasises stealth and deadly assassination techniques, featuring new abilities such as the Assassin’s Focus which allows him to mark and assassinate several enemies in a row. Additionally, the gameplay footage showcases the vibrant city of Baghdad, where density and verticality provide plenty of opportunity for players to exploit Basim’s Parkour abilities and swiftly approach their objectives.

Development on the new instalment was led by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the ‘Wrath of the Druids’ expansion for ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’. ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an homage to the series, and a particularly special tribute to the first ‘Assassin’s Creed’.

Inviting players to immerse themselves in a magnificent ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age, ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ offers a condensed, narrative-driven action-adventure experience with a modern take on the parkour, stealth, and assassinations gameplay elements that have defined the franchise for over fifteen years.

In this pivotal moment of History, players will become Basim Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers. Basim will be voiced by two talented actors: Lee Madjoub for the VO and Eyad Nassar for the Arabic version, as ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ is the first Assassin’s Creed game to release worldwide with full Arabic localisation, including text and voice. They are joining the incredible Mirage cast with Shohreh Aghdashloo, who will voice Roshan, Basim’s mentor in the Hidden ones.

‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ is available for pre-order on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna, as well as on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ to access the game at launch.

Fans who pre-order ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ will receive an exclusive bonus quest at launch called The Forty Thieves, where players will uncover the mysteries of Ali Baba’s legendary cave.

For more information about ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’, please visit assassinscreed.com.