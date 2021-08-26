Win ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of The Realms’ on Blu-ray & ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ on Xbox Series X

Explore the explosive new chapter and follow-up to ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge‘, based on one of the most popular videogame franchises in history, when ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms’ arrives on Blu-Ray on August 30th 2021 and on Digital on August 31st 2021. You could win a copy of the film on Blu-ray alongside a copy of the game ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ on Xbox Series X!

‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms’ picks up shortly after the explosive finale of ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge’, the 2020 blockbuster hit that initiated these animated films.

In ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms’, our team of heroes are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn – forcing Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms.

Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it’s used to resurrect the One Being – which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe. Time is short and the stakes are high in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat journey.



The film stars Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter who return to their lead roles as Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage and all-business warrior Sonya Blade. Directed by Ethan Spaulding, from a script by Jeremy Adams, and based on videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies of the film on Blu-ray to give away, along with 3 copies of the ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ Xbox Series X game. Enter below for a chance to win…

