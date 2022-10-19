‘Mortal Kombat: Onslaught’ to launch in 2023

Warner Bros. Games has announced that ‘Mortal Kombat: Onslaught’, a new RPG game, will launch globally in 2023 for mobile devices.

The game is developed and co-published NetherRealm Studios and it will feature the first mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience for the franchise, where players must build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters – and unleash them in massive real-time group battles to stop a dark and dangerous threat from wreaking havoc across the realms.

‘Mortal Kombat: Onslaught’ will be the newest mobile entry for the ‘Mortal Kombat’ franchise since the release of ‘Mortal Kombat Mobile’, which has amassed more than 150 million installs and is one of the top five most downloaded fighting games on iOS and Android.

‘Mortal Kombat’ is also celebrating a major milestone this month with their 30th anniversary – a testimony to the enduring popularity and critical acclaim of this legendary franchise.

“’Mortal Kombat’ is a legendary franchise and pop culture phenomenon, and it continues to engage players and advance the fighting genre across multiple platforms,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “’Mortal Kombat: Onslaught’ is a testament to why ‘Mortal Kombat’ has been a top gaming franchise for over 30 years, as the NetherRealm team continues to innovate and bring new gameplay to fans.”

“We are pushing the boundaries of ‘Mortal Kombat’ to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios. “With ‘Mortal Kombat: Onslaught’, we reimagined ‘Mortal Kombat’ into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.”

Players can sign up now at onslaught.mortalkombat.com and be one of the first to hear more about ‘Mortal Kombat: Onslaught’.