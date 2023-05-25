‘Extraction 2’: Chris Hemsworth returns for Netflix’s action sequel

Chris Hemsworth is back for ‘Extraction 2’, the sequel to his Netflix smash hit ‘Extraction’.

The trailer for the sequel has been released and it promises plenty of explosive action. Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

The film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Olga Kurylenko.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

‘Extraction 2’ will arrive on Netflix on 16th June. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.