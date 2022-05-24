‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Marvel debuts a new trailer and poster

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ roars into cinemas on 8th July 2022 and today Marvel has unveiled a new trailer and poster.

The brand new trailer reveals new details about the God of Thunder’s latest adventure – including a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is directed by Taika Waititi (‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Take a look at the epic new poster below: