‘The Little Mermaid’ review

Disney live-action remakes have rarely hit the highs of their animated counterparts. ‘The Jungle Book’ started things off quite strongly but over the years the studio’s reality-infused movies really only served to remind us all of how beloved we find the original films. So imagine my surprise to find that Disney’s latest big screen offering not only matches the charm of its original, it actually manages to surpass it too. ‘The Little Mermaid’ is one of the best Disney live-action movies ever. Fresh, funny and feel-good throughout, it features a star-making turn from Halle Bailey. It’s a perfect family adventure and stunningly beautiful to look at.

The plot is familiar to all who loved the classic 1989 original. Young Ariel (Halle Bailey), a mermaid, lives a happy life under the sea with her friends Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), Scuttle (Awkwafina) and Sebastian (Daveed Diggs). One of King Triton’s (Javier Bardem) daughters, Ariel dreams of surface life and getting to know humankind. But Triton specifically forbids her from ever going to the surface, because he believes all humans are bad in nature.

One fateful day, a trading ship returning home from a far-flung voyage crashes, and its crew are in big trouble. Amongst them is Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) an idealistic explorer who falls into the sea. He is saved from drowning by Ariel and the two instantly connect. Once ashore, Eric alerts his palace staff to mount a search for the young woman who saved his life. But forbidden to ever see him again by her father, a frustrated Ariel fears she will never get to be with Eric, and gets enchanted by her estranged Aunt Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). She promises to help Ariel find her one true love, but that what fateful cost?

‘The Little Mermaid’ looks sumptuous throughout and is one of the most aesthetically pleasing Disney live-action movies ever made. Every frame is gorgeous, with beauty running throughout in even the minutest of details. The on-location shoots in Italy find some spectacular locales to fully fuel your wanderlust, whilst the CGI is solid and only ever enhances the narrative – it never defines it. That’s a tricky thing to pull off, but ‘The Little Mermaid’ knows exactly which way to go. That’s largely down to Rob Marshall’s assured direction. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Chicago’ and ‘Into The Woods’ helmer knows how to do spectacle on a big scale and delivers a wonderfully immersive experience for the whole family.

As beautiful as the movie is, it’s the heart and soul of the story that really sings onscreen, and that’s down to a star-making performance by Halle Bailey. She is truly superb in this film. A generational talent that is sure to have a long and illustrious career, Bailey is sensational. Her performance is sweet and humorous, whilst her singing is siren-like and completely captivating. The chemistry she shares with Jonah Hauer-King as Eric is also so well realised, with the two making a true, classic Disney coupling that’s easy to champion and wonderful to watch. The two leads are fantastic and completely sell the magic of the story.

The ensemble is delightful too. Art Malik is excellent as the sage Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni is regal as The Queen. Melissa McCarthy clearly has fun playing Ursula and (especially towards the end of the film) manages to deliver some very powerful moments as the sea witch. Awkwafina delivers her usual brand of comedic timing to the mix and Jacob Tremblay channels the sweet nature of Flounder very well. Casting Javier Bardem as Triton was a genius move and he adds grandeur and presence to the story, whist Jessica Alexander is utterly bewitching as the mysterious Vanessa. Sebastian is one of Disney’s most beloved modern characters, voiced so memorably by Samuel E. Wright in the animated original. Daveed Diggs not only does the legacy of the character justice, but he also steals every single scene he’s in. Hilarious and heartfelt, Diggs is amazing here, and will be the most memorable part of your viewing experience.

With spectacle made for the big screen (especially in IMAX), and beautiful songs that both update the originals and adds something new to the mix, ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a wonderful family adventure that is exactly the type of movie Disney should be making more of. Watch ‘The Little Mermaid’ and rediscover the magic of the sea, with Halle Bailey leading the film in truly magical fashion and delivering a performance that’s bursting full of fairytale enchantment.

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Jessica Alexander Director: Rob Marshall Writer: David Magee Certificate: PG Duration: 135 mins Released by: Disney Release date: 26th May 2023