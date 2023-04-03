‘Extraction 2’: teaser trailer debuts for Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix sequel

The teaser trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s action sequel ‘Extraction 2’ has just been released.

The sequel to the blockbuster ‘Extraction’, which was released on Netflix, the sequel promises to up the action and the stakes. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake (Hemsworth) is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. ‘Extraction 2’ is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

‘Extraction 2’ is released on Netflix on 16th June 2023. Watch the teaser at the top of this article.