“Flamin’ Hot”: Eva Longoria directs the origin story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – watch the trailer

Ever wanted to know the origin story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? You’re in luck with new film “Flamin’ Hot”.

Coming to Disney+ on 9th June 2023, the film is directed by Eva Longoria (‘Desperate Housewives’) and features a screenplay by Lewis Colick (‘October Sky’) and Linda Yvette Chávez (creator/writer ‘Gentefied’).

Credit: Disney+ / Searchlight Pictures

“Flamin’ Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

The film is produced by DeVon Franklin (‘Miracles From Heaven’) and stars Jesse Garcia (‘Quinceañera’) as Richard, Annie Gonzalez (‘Gentefied’) as his wife, Judy, Emilio Rivera (‘Son of Anarchy’) as Richard’s father Nacho, Dennis Haysbert (‘Far from Heaven’) as Richard’s mentor, Clarence, and Tony Shalhoub (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) as PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico.

Other cast members include Matt Walsh (‘Veep’), Bobby Soto (‘Narcos’) and Pepe Serna (‘Scarface’).

The filmmaking crew includes Director of Photography Federico Cantini, ADF (‘Give or Take’), Film Editors Kayla M. Emter (‘Hustlers’), Liza D. Espinas (‘Vida’), Production Designers Brandon Mendez (‘Black is King’) and Cabot McMullen (‘Shrinking’), and Costume Designer Elaine Montalvo (‘A Better Life’).