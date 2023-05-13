‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’: the family is back for another outing this September

The trailer has been released for ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’, which will arrive in cinemas this September.

Written and directed by Nia Vardalos, the films stars Vardalos, John Corbett, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Louis Mandylor, with Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin. It is produced by Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ and 2002’s runaway box office smash ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’. The franchise also had a short-lived TV sitcom ‘My Big Fat Greek Life’, which ran for one season in 2003.

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ will be released in cinemas on 8th September 2023.