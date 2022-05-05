Eva Longoria comedy ‘Unplugging’ coming to Digital in June

Ever considered ditching your smart phone and unplugging from the world? Well that’s exactly what Jeanine (Eva Longoria) and Dan (Matt Walsh) do in upcoming comedy ‘Unplugging’.

Released on Digital Platforms by Signature Entertainment on 13th June 2022, ‘Unplugging’ is a sexy and funny digital detox that also stars Lea Thompson (‘Back to the Future’).

Think a rustic getaway with no phone service, internet or social media is a romantic way to repair your marriage and sex life? Think again. The only spark in Dan and Jeanine’s bedroom is from the plug socket and the only solution for this married couple is a quiet, relaxing weekend in a remote mountain village. But what starts as the perfect weekend quickly becomes a disastrous one and without GPS to guide them, or social media to stave off their boredom, Dan and Jeanine are forced to rediscover each other.

‘Unplugging’ is directed by Debra Neil-Fisher and written by Brad Morris and Matt Walsh.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art for the film below: