‘The Bear’ season 2 to premiere on Disney+ in July

‘The Bear’, FX’s award-winning hit series, will return to Disney+ in the UK on 19th July 2023 for a second season.

All 10 episodes of the new season will be available at premiere. The news comes as the series is in contention for Best International Programme at the BAFTA Television Awards, taking place on Sunday 14th May 2023.

Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a newone, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus onhospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

‘The Bear’ picked up plenty of awards for its debut season including being honoured as an AFI TV Program of the Year, as well as a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award and ACE Eddie Award. Jeremy Allen White also won the comedy acting award from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

‘The Bear’ was created by Christopher Storer (‘Ramy’, ‘Eighth Grade’), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (‘BoJack Horseman’, ‘Undone’), Hiro Murai (‘Atlanta’, ‘Station Eleven,) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (‘Ramy’) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The first season of ‘The Bear’ is available to stream on Disney+ now.