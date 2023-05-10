Ex Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan releases new three track EP

Duff McKagan is honouring Mental Health Awareness Month with today’s premiere of ‘This Is The Song’, a brand new, three-track EP available today at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by longtime collaborator Martin Feveyear (Mark Lanegan, Brandi Carlile), the EP’s title track is joined by an official companion video premiering today on YouTube.



“THIS IS THE SONG was written in the middle of a panic attack,” Duff McKagan says in a personal statement about the EP. “I couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see straight, and lately, I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords, and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole. For those of you who have never experienced something like this, count yourselves blessed. To those of you who recognize what I am talking about: YOU ARE NOT ALONE!”



McKagan’s first new solo music in close to four years, ‘This Is The Song’ follows his critically acclaimed sophomore solo album, 2019’s ‘Tenderness’, named by Loudwire as one of that year’s “50 Best Rock Albums” and hailed by Rolling Stone in a three-and-a-half (out of four)-starred rave as “an album full of beauty and heart…It’s music of conscience, heavy songs with a light touch.”



In 2019, Duff McKagan moved into his own recording studio, allowing him a long hoped-for opportunity to “finally explore songs that I may have written the night before or some of those old riffs from years ago. This is a big deal for me.”



