Ben Harper debuts new single ‘Love After Love’

Ben Harper has debuted new single ‘Love After Love’ from his upcoming studio album ‘Wide Open Light’, coming 2nd June 2023 via Chrysalis Records.

“‘Love After Love’ illustrates love as the ultimate renewable resource,” Ben shares. “Resurrected and restored like an ill-kept ancient Stradivarius Violin. Not only learning to love again but learning to trust again. Inventing a new language for two. A shorthand for the long haul.”

The new single follows his recent track release ‘Yard Sale‘ which features long-time collaborator Jack Johnson.

‘Wide Open Light’ is the follow-up to Harper’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Bloodline Maintenance’. It is a family of songs Harper has written where each track is a close relative to the next. It’s deliberately minimalist and the songs themselves do as much of the heavy lifting as the production.

Harper was recently seen in Apple TV+ series ‘Extrapolations’, a fictional drama based in the near future when the effects of climate change have become embedded in society. The show includes an all-star cast featuring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Forest Whitaker.

Harper will embark on an extensive European summer tour followed by select dates with The Chicks, before a string of headlining dates on tour in the US this fall. Harper’s fall tour begins in Richmond, VA on 29th September and will feature shows in Portland, ME, Buffalo, NY, Cincinnati, OH, MIlwaukee, WI and more, and will include performances at the Oceans Calling Music Festival and Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival.

Catch Harper on tour at the following dates:

Sat. Jun. 10 – Torrey, UT – Fort Desolation Fest

Fri. Jun. 30 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Sat. Jul. 1 – Weimar, Germany – Seebühne Weimar c/o Weimarhalle

Mon. Jul. 3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Tue. Jul. 4 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Wed. Jul. 5 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Fri. July 7 – Lugano, Switzerland – Lugano Estival Jazz

Sat. Jul. 8 – Enghien, Belgium – LaSemo

Sun. Jul. 9 – Saint-Malô-du-Bois, France – Festival de Poupet *with Fatoumata Diawara, Colours In The Street

Tue. Jul. 11 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia *with John Butler

Wed. Jul. 12 – Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero

Thu. Jul. 13 – Perugia, Italy – Arena Santa Giuliana

Sat. Jul. 15 – Tarvisio, Italy – Lago di Fusine Superiore

Sun. Jul. 16 – La Spezia, Italy – Piazza Giacomo Matteotti

Tue. Jul. 18 – Narbonne, France – Festival Jazz à l’Hospitalet

Wed. Jul. 19 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière

Thu. Jul. 20 – Vitrolles, France – Jardin Sonore Festival

Fri. Jul. 21 – Girona, Spain – Porta Ferrada

Sun. Jul. 23 – San Sebastián, Spain – Jazzaldia

Tue. Jul. 25 – Jerez, Spain – Tío Pepe Festival

Wed. Jul. 26 – Cascais, Portugal – CoolJazz

Fri. Jul. 28 – Marciac, France – Jazz in Marciac

Thu. Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *with The Chicks

Fri. Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center *with The Chicks

Wed. Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *with The Chicks

Thu. Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with The Chicks

Sat. Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand *with The Chicks

Fri. Aug. 25 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage *with City and Colour, Katie Tupper

Sat. Aug. 26 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center *with The Chicks

Sun. Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival *with Brandi Carlile

Tue. Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *with The Chicks

Wed. Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with The Chicks

Fri. Sep. 1 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Fri. Sep. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sat. Sep 30 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Music Festival

Sun. Oct. 1 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival

Tue. Oct. 03 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 6 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn

Sat. Oct. 7 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre

Sun. Oct. 8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

Tue. Oct. 10 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wed. Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri. Oct. 13 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

Sat. Oct. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Sun. Oct. 15 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom