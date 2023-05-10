Ben Harper debuts new single ‘Love After Love’

Ben Harper has debuted new single ‘Love After Love’ from his upcoming studio album ‘Wide Open Light’, coming 2nd June 2023 via Chrysalis Records.
“‘Love After Love’ illustrates love as the ultimate renewable resource,” Ben shares. “Resurrected and restored like an ill-kept ancient Stradivarius Violin. Not only learning to love again but learning to trust again. Inventing a new language for two. A shorthand for the long haul.”
The new single follows his recent track release ‘Yard Sale‘ which features long-time collaborator Jack Johnson.
‘Wide Open Light’ is the follow-up to Harper’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Bloodline Maintenance’. It is a family of songs Harper has written where each track is a close relative to the next. It’s deliberately minimalist and the songs themselves do as much of the heavy lifting as the production.
Harper was recently seen in Apple TV+ series ‘Extrapolations’, a fictional drama based in the near future when the effects of climate change have become embedded in society. The show includes an all-star cast featuring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Forest Whitaker.
Harper will embark on an extensive European summer tour followed by select dates with The Chicks, before a string of headlining dates on tour in the US this fall. Harper’s fall tour begins in Richmond, VA on 29th September and will feature shows in Portland, ME, Buffalo, NY, Cincinnati, OH, MIlwaukee, WI and more, and will include performances at the Oceans Calling Music Festival and Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival.
Catch Harper on tour at the following dates:
Sat. Jun. 10 – Torrey, UT – Fort Desolation Fest
Fri. Jun. 30 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Sat. Jul. 1 – Weimar, Germany – Seebühne Weimar c/o Weimarhalle
Mon. Jul. 3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Tue. Jul. 4 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Wed. Jul. 5 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Fri. July 7 – Lugano, Switzerland – Lugano Estival Jazz
Sat. Jul. 8 – Enghien, Belgium – LaSemo
Sun. Jul. 9 – Saint-Malô-du-Bois, France – Festival de Poupet *with Fatoumata Diawara, Colours In The Street
Tue. Jul. 11 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia *with John Butler
Wed. Jul. 12 – Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero
Thu. Jul. 13 – Perugia, Italy – Arena Santa Giuliana
Sat. Jul. 15 – Tarvisio, Italy – Lago di Fusine Superiore
Sun. Jul. 16 – La Spezia, Italy – Piazza Giacomo Matteotti
Tue. Jul. 18 – Narbonne, France – Festival Jazz à l’Hospitalet
Wed. Jul. 19 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière
Thu. Jul. 20 – Vitrolles, France – Jardin Sonore Festival
Fri. Jul. 21 – Girona, Spain – Porta Ferrada
Sun. Jul. 23 – San Sebastián, Spain – Jazzaldia
Tue. Jul. 25 – Jerez, Spain – Tío Pepe Festival
Wed. Jul. 26 – Cascais, Portugal – CoolJazz
Fri. Jul. 28 – Marciac, France – Jazz in Marciac
Thu. Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *with The Chicks
Fri. Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center *with The Chicks
Wed. Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *with The Chicks
Thu. Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with The Chicks
Sat. Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand *with The Chicks
Fri. Aug. 25 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage *with City and Colour, Katie Tupper
Sat. Aug. 26 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center *with The Chicks
Sun. Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival *with Brandi Carlile
Tue. Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *with The Chicks
Wed. Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with The Chicks
Fri. Sep. 1 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Fri. Sep. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National
Sat. Sep 30 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Music Festival
Sun. Oct. 1 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival
Tue. Oct. 03 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Wed. Oct. 4 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Fri. Oct. 6 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn
Sat. Oct. 7 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre
Sun. Oct. 8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
Tue. Oct. 10 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Wed. Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Fri. Oct. 13 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center
Sat. Oct. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
Sun. Oct. 15 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom