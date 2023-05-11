The biggest Jennifer Lopez bargains on Amazon right now

Jennifer Lopez aka JLo has a new film arriving on Netflix tomorrow, action-thriller ‘The Mother‘, where she stars alongside Gael Garcia Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.
The triple threat also has a new album coming later this year, ‘This Is Me… Now‘, the follow-up to her iconic 2002 album ‘This Is Me… Then’.
To celebrate all things JLo, we’ve dug deep on Amazon to find the best bargains you can pick up right now! Please note all prices are correct at the time of publication.
This article contains affiliate links. Any purchases through these may result in us earning a commission.
1‘Marry Me’ (Blu-ray) (£7.51)
Determined to bring back the romantic comedy, JLo surprised fans and critics with the delightful ‘Marry Me’. Starring alongside Owen Wilson and Colombian music sensation Maluma, JLo plays a singer who finds out her fiancé is cheating on her moments before they’re due to get married during a live concert. In a moment of impulsiveness, she picks out a random guy from the audience and marries him instead, then has to save face by trying to make the marriage work. Buy ‘Marry Me’ now
2‘Marry Me’ (CD Soundtrack) (£5.64)
The ‘Marry Me’ soundtrack features some of Lopez’s best music in years including the huge ballad ‘On My Way’. There are also songs from Maluma and honestly, the whole soundtrack is so addictive, you’ll probably not bother playing anything else. Buy ‘Marry Me’ now
3‘Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again’ (DVD) (£3.59)
Part live concert, part documentary ‘Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again’ captures the performer at her finest. Packed with incredible footage of live performances and giving an insight into the real JLo, this is a must-have for all of her fans! Buy ‘Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again’ now
4‘Second Act’ (DVD) (£4.99)
One of Lopez’s most under-rated films, ‘Second Act’ is a film about a woman who strives to find a new successful career path in her 40s, with the help of a fake CV. It’s sweet, funny and classically JLo, and it also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini. Need we say more? Buy ‘Second Act’ now
5‘JLo’ (CD) (£5.00)
‘JLo’ is the star’s second album and it’s the one that made her a huge force in music. Packed with hits – ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, ‘I’m Real’, ‘Play’, ‘Ain’t It Funny’ – the mostly uptempo record is a pop tour-de-force and we can’t believe there’s not been a vinyl reissue yet. Buy ‘JLo’ now
6‘Dance Again… The Hits’ (CD) (£5.99)
Remind yourself of JLo’s TONS of hits with her greatest hits compilation ‘Dance Again… The Hits’. It features all of her chart-topping songs from her early career along with a couple of new songs. It was released in 2012 and there’s nothing but bangers on it! Buy ‘Dance Again… The Hits’ now